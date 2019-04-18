Moss Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $214,752.00 (MOC)

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 18th. Moss Coin has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $214,752.00 worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moss Coin has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Moss Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00001122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, GOPAX and Kyber Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moss Coin Profile

Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 239,561,897 tokens. Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland . The official message board for Moss Coin is moss.land/blog . Moss Coin’s official website is moss.land

Moss Coin Token Trading

Moss Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, GOPAX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moss Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moss Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

