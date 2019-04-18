Morgan Stanley Cuts Tenneco (TEN) Price Target to $17.00

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 34.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TEN. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tenneco from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tenneco to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

TEN opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.16). Tenneco had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tenneco will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tenneco in the fourth quarter valued at $47,219,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 170.4% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 573,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 361,582 shares during the period. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,245,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after purchasing an additional 336,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,182,000 after purchasing an additional 316,115 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Tenneco in the fourth quarter valued at $6,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

