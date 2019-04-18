Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,081 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.15% of Monotype Imaging worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,020,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,608,000 after buying an additional 200,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,153,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,910,000 after purchasing an additional 102,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,910,000 after purchasing an additional 102,645 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,664,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,346,000 after purchasing an additional 55,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TYPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monotype Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Monotype Imaging from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Monotype Imaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monotype Imaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ TYPE opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $842.63 million, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Monotype Imaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Monotype Imaging Company Profile

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

