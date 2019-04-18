Mohawk Industries (MHK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Mohawk Industries to post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Mohawk Industries has set its Q1 2019 guidance at $2.02-2.12 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $2.02-2.12 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mohawk Industries to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $130.87 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $109.35 and a 1 year high of $247.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.98 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.59.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 14,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $2,000,706.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $301,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

