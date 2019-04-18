MKS Instruments (MKSI) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of MKS Instruments from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.62. The stock had a trading volume of 57,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,778. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $121.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.56.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.68 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $31,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,970,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $398,425,000 after purchasing an additional 35,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,970,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $398,425,000 after purchasing an additional 35,168 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,752,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,231,000 after purchasing an additional 107,462 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,402,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,633,000 after purchasing an additional 338,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,172,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,989,000 after purchasing an additional 46,125 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.