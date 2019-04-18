Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Lowers Western Midstream Partners (WES) Price Target to $42.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price target reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WES. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Shares of WES opened at $33.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.54. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $557.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.78 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,349 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,295,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $711,798,000 after buying an additional 1,333,515 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,814,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $9,860,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

