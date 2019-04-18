Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB) Receives GBX 288.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 288.13 ($3.76).

Several analysts recently commented on MAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

LON:MAB opened at GBX 263 ($3.44) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.78. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 294.40 ($3.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.55.

In related news, insider Phil Urban bought 15,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44) per share, for a total transaction of £39,752.45 ($51,943.62). In the last quarter, insiders bought 15,263 shares of company stock worth $4,016,417.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.