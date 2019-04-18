MITCHELLS &BUTLERS (MBPFF) vs. Nathan’s Famous (NATH) Head-To-Head Comparison

MITCHELLS &BUTLERS (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) and Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Nathan’s Famous pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. MITCHELLS &BUTLERS does not pay a dividend.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MITCHELLS &BUTLERS and Nathan’s Famous, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MITCHELLS &BUTLERS 0 0 0 0 N/A Nathan’s Famous 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MITCHELLS &BUTLERS and Nathan’s Famous’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MITCHELLS &BUTLERS $2.97 billion 0.00 N/A N/A N/A Nathan’s Famous $104.20 million 2.78 $2.63 million N/A N/A

Nathan’s Famous has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MITCHELLS &BUTLERS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.0% of Nathan’s Famous shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Nathan’s Famous shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

MITCHELLS &BUTLERS has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nathan’s Famous has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MITCHELLS &BUTLERS and Nathan’s Famous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MITCHELLS &BUTLERS N/A N/A N/A Nathan’s Famous 19.44% -15.45% 14.59%

Summary

Nathan’s Famous beats MITCHELLS &BUTLERS on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MITCHELLS &BUTLERS Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc operates managed restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its restaurants and pubs under the Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper's Lodge, Oak Tree, Stonehouse, and Premium Country Pubs brand names. It is also involved in the leisure retailing, property management, property development, and financing activities. In addition, it owns various trademarks; and provides gift cards. It operates 1,768 managed businesses and 57 franchised businesses. Mitchells & Butlers plc was founded in 1898 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels. In addition, the company has license agreements to manufacture Nathan's Famous branded hot dog and sausage products in bulk for use in the food service industry; for supplying Nathan's Famous natural casing and skinless hot dogs in bulk for use in the Nathan's Famous restaurant system; to manufacture proprietary spices; to manufacture and sell various products, including mustard, salsa, sauerkraut, and pickles; to produce and sell French fries and onion rings for retail sale; and to manufacture and sell miniature bagel dogs, franks-in-a-blanket, and other hors d'oeuvres through club stores, supermarkets, and other retail food stores. Further, the company sells Nathan's products directly to end users or to various foodservice distributors, as well as provides Arthur Treacher's brand fish fillets. As of March 25, 2018, its restaurant system consisted of 5 company-owned units in the New York City metropolitan area; and 276 franchised units located in 20 states and 12 foreign countries. Nathan's Famous, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jericho, New York.

