MintCoin (MINT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One MintCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, MintCoin has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. MintCoin has a market cap of $2.58 million and $52.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 79.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000182 BTC.

AllSafe (SAFE) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000388 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MintCoin Profile

MintCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MintCoin Coin Trading

MintCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

