Millennium Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 94,789 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 10,537.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,551,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,845 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,196,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,332,000 after buying an additional 143,235 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $13,154,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 616,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,142,000 after buying an additional 106,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 855.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 112,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $124.00 price target on United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.11.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $373,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,094 shares of company stock worth $5,284,325 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $100.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.10. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.06 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.39.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.81 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 36.20%. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

