Middlefield Banc Corp (MBCN) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $54.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Middlefield Banc an industry rank of 200 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Friday, January 18th.

MBCN stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $11.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 9.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 15.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 99,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. 31.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

