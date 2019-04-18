MicroStrategy (MSTR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $169.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MSTR. BidaskClub raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

Shares of MSTR opened at $148.11 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $152.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 87.12 and a beta of 0.55.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.85). MicroStrategy had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $131.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,884,000 after buying an additional 25,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 926,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,303,000 after buying an additional 21,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 926,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,303,000 after buying an additional 21,692 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,549,000 after buying an additional 78,253 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,342,000 after buying an additional 102,125 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.