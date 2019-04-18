Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Holdings Increased by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,585 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.9% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 12,152 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,215 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,157,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 41,390 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $28,354,070.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,183,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $1,170,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,487,421.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,667 shares of company stock valued at $35,657,016 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $121.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $121.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.53 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 28.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Microsoft to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.85.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

