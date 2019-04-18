Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Holdings Decreased by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 45,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.17, for a total transaction of $326,844.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,370.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director L B. Day sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $296,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,567.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,101 shares of company stock worth $1,258,210. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCHP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.86. 467,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,095. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.92. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $104.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 32.30%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

