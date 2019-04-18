Micro Focus International plc (MCRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,716.50 ($22.43).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 1,470 ($19.21) to GBX 1,380 ($18.03) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,950 ($25.48)) on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Micro Focus International to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Monday, February 18th.

In related news, insider Kevin Loosemore sold 446,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,007 ($26.23), for a total value of £8,952,143.22 ($11,697,560.72). Also, insider Richard Atkins sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,755 ($22.93), for a total transaction of £22,815 ($29,811.84). In the last three months, insiders sold 711,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,403,286.

MCRO traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,904 ($24.88). 757,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.56. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of GBX 1,131.50 ($14.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,084 ($27.23).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a GBX 45.22 ($0.59) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Micro Focus International’s previous dividend of $43.86. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

