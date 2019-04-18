Michael Ruane Purchases 748,250 Shares of Reward Minerals Ltd. (RWD) Stock

Reward Minerals Ltd. (ASX:RWD) insider Michael Ruane purchased 748,250 shares of Reward Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$74,825.00 ($53,067.38).

Michael Ruane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael Ruane purchased 1,000,000 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$7,000.00 ($4,964.54).

Shares of Reward Minerals stock opened at A$0.11 ($0.07) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 million and a PE ratio of -105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Reward Minerals Ltd. has a 52-week low of A$0.10 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of A$0.24 ($0.17).

Reward Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of potash resources in Australia. The company's flagship project is the Lake Disappointment sulphate of potash project that includes 5,000 square kilometers of granted exploration licenses, as well as one granted mining lease and one granted miscellaneous license located in the Little Sandy Desert, Western Australia.

