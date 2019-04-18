Michael (Mike) Hirst Purchases 345,000 Shares of AMCIL Limited (AMH) Stock

AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH) insider Michael (Mike) Hirst purchased 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.85 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of A$292,905.00 ($207,734.04).

Shares of ASX AMH opened at A$0.85 ($0.60) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $233.40 million and a P/E ratio of 30.36. AMCIL Limited has a 52-week low of A$0.80 ($0.57) and a 52-week high of A$1.02 ($0.72).

Amcil Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in growth and value stocks of large cap and small cap companies to create its portfolios. It invests in companies from media, technology, communications, and entertainment sectors.

