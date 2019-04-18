MGE Energy (MGEE) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MGEE stock opened at $66.50 on Thursday. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter.

In other MGE Energy news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Keebler bought 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,392,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.