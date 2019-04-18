Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Increases Position in BBX Capital Corp (BBX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) by 356.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in BBX Capital were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BBX Capital by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 147,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 64,652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BBX Capital by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 197,786 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BBX Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BBX Capital by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 81,885 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in BBX Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBX opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.61. BBX Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $10.17.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. BBX Capital had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that BBX Capital Corp will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from BBX Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. BBX Capital’s payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

