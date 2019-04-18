Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Grows Position in PQ Group Holdings Inc (PQG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) by 294.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in PQ Group were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of PQ Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,994,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,315,000 after buying an additional 93,194 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,429,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PQ Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,001,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,264,000 after buying an additional 417,954 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of PQ Group by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the third quarter valued at about $391,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ineos Investments Partnership sold 32,909,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $506,141,373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonny Ginns acquired 13,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,958.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PQG stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. PQ Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.71 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PQ Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

