Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Buys 8,083 Shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (MTW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) by 326.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,891,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after buying an additional 304,977 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at about $5,693,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 144,660 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 255.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 149,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 107,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 731,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after buying an additional 100,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTW opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.92 million, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.88. Manitowoc Company Inc has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Manitowoc news, EVP Aaron H. Ravenscroft sold 3,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $52,587.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,086.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barry Pennypacker sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $203,906.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,748.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTW. ValuEngine upgraded Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.09.

Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

