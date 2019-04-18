Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Acquires 10,292 Shares of MacroGenics Inc (MGNX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 356.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,066,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,551,000 after buying an additional 342,691 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 101.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 582,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after buying an additional 293,527 shares during the period. BB Biotech AG increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 3,283,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,698,000 after buying an additional 292,860 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 542,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after buying an additional 200,600 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 542,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 186,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

MGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.53.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $203,427.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $53,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,762 shares of company stock worth $258,567. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $853.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.99. MacroGenics Inc has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $32.32.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

