MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $288,000 Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,106 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Herc by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,892,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,158,000 after purchasing an additional 379,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,702,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,244,000 after purchasing an additional 105,654 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,417,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after purchasing an additional 197,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Herc by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,536 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Herc by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 598,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 139,614 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

NYSE:HRI opened at $42.62 on Thursday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $66.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Herc had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

