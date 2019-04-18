MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $272,000 Stake in Select Income REIT (SIR)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,889 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Income REIT were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Income REIT by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,282,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,510 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,230,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Select Income REIT by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,895,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 534,654 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Select Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,573,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Select Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,000. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Income REIT alerts:

Select Income REIT stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. Select Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Income REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Select Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Select Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $272,000 Stake in Select Income REIT (SIR)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-has-272000-stake-in-select-income-reit-sir.html.

Select Income REIT Company Profile

SIR is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, including its majority owned subsidiary, ILPT, properties that are primarily net leased to single tenants. As of September 30, 2018, our consolidated portfolio included 368 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 45.8 million rentable square feet located in 36 states.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.