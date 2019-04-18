Metal (MTL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.87 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Metal token can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00010243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Tidex, Kyber Network and Binance. Metal has a total market cap of $23.51 million and $2.87 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metal has traded up 15% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00416341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002209 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.01116309 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00025361 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00212338 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00025508 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006846 BTC.

About Metal

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,762,284 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, Binance, Kyber Network, Upbit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

