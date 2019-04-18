MetaHash Achieves Market Cap of $17.90 Million (MHC)

MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. MetaHash has a total market cap of $17.90 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetaHash has traded 44.7% higher against the US dollar. One MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0489 or 0.00001245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00415742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.01126717 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00213408 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001621 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000138 BTC.

MetaHash Coin Profile

MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. MetaHash's total supply is 2,840,508,779 coins and its circulating supply is 366,100,822 coins. MetaHash's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for MetaHash is metahash.org

MetaHash Coin Trading

MetaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

