Meridian Bancorp Inc (EBSB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $18.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Meridian Bancorp an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBSB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Hovde Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 28th.

Shares of EBSB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.62. 4,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,144. Meridian Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $898.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.50.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

In other Meridian Bancorp news, Director Gregory F. Natalucci sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $110,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Merritt sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $44,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

