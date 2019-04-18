Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in Sony Corp (SNE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Sony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sony during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Sony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.32.

Shares of SNE stock opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sony Corp has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $61.02.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $2,401.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2,676.17 billion. Sony had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.21%. Sony’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $234.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sony Corp will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

