Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,305 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $207,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,375 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 99.6% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 151,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 75,489 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 513,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on TJX Companies to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

NYSE:TJX opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The stock has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.42% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $86,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,751. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 37,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $2,007,667.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,876.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,772 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $2.43 Million in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/mercer-global-advisors-inc-adv-invests-2-43-million-in-tjx-companies-inc-tjx.html.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.