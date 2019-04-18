Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 5,682 Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,682 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Trade Desk by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Trade Desk by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 5,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.22.

In related news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 21,532 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $4,308,337.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,664.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey Terry Green sold 426,430 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $83,307,364.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,919,774.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 666,382 shares of company stock worth $129,130,724 in the last 90 days. 17.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk stock opened at $198.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 103.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.98. Trade Desk Inc has a 1-year low of $47.61 and a 1-year high of $214.70.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $160.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.18 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

