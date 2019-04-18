Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 10,639 Dover Corp (DOV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dover from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Dover to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.03.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $383,937.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 13,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,142,363.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,405.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,277,800 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DOV opened at $96.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.49. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $65.83 and a 52 week high of $98.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Dover had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/mercer-global-advisors-inc-adv-buys-shares-of-10639-dover-corp-dov.html.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.