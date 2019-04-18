Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) Receives $447.58 Average PT from Analysts

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $454.36.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercadolibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mercadolibre in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $414.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,696.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,339.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,161,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Mercadolibre by 22,651.7% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 219,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,163,000 after buying an additional 218,136 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,149,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,915,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Mercadolibre by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,208,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,344,000 after buying an additional 117,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI traded down $10.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $487.50. 13,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,134. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of -586.59 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Mercadolibre has a 12 month low of $257.52 and a 12 month high of $527.09.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.80 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercadolibre will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

