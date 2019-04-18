Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) Position Boosted by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,624 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,943 shares during the quarter. Mellanox Technologies comprises 4.0% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $68,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,710 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,247,000 after acquiring an additional 145,078 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,396 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $545,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $473,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MLNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.95 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.36.

Shares of MLNX opened at $119.75 on Thursday. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.30.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.30). Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $305.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Mellanox Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

