Meet Group Inc (MEET) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37,200 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Meet Group were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Meet Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 792,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meet Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 325,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meet Group by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares during the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meet Group

In other Meet Group news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 49,900 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $262,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,207,541 shares of company stock valued at $6,476,805 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MEET opened at $5.05 on Thursday. Meet Group Inc has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $384.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43.

MEET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Meet Group from $6.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

