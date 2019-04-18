Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,993 Shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (LEXEA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 334.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,113,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,650,000 after buying an additional 1,626,402 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,028,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,366,000 after buying an additional 186,662 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 262,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after buying an additional 179,059 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 108,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEXEA. ValuEngine raised Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Guggenheim downgraded Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th.

NASDAQ LEXEA opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $50.82.

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company enables business and leisure travelers to research, plan, book, and experience travel. It also provides travel and non-travel advertisers access to a potential source of incremental traffic and transactions through its various media and advertising offerings on its websites.

