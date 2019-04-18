Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 829.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,952,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,678,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,442,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $360,718,000 after purchasing an additional 962,129 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,872,000 after purchasing an additional 954,334 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,994,000 after purchasing an additional 871,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS opened at $88.30 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $92.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Keysight Technologies to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

In related news, SVP Jay Alexander sold 17,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $1,465,745.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,414.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $408,978.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,707 shares of company stock worth $8,455,884. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/meeder-asset-management-inc-increases-holdings-in-keysight-technologies-inc-keys.html.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.