Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $21.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

