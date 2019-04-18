Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 71,887 Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 71,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 668.7% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 573.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI stock opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.89%.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $7,196,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 236,177,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,835,257.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 54,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,061,983.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,265,912 shares of company stock worth $62,333,764. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.32.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

