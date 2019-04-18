Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) Receives $50.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEDP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Medpace from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,501 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $214,051.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 603,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,910,340.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 72,414 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $4,439,702.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,096,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,379,554.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 679,858 shares of company stock worth $43,067,867 over the last 90 days. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $54.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Medpace has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $71.66.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.66 million. Medpace had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medpace will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

