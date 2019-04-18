MedicCoin (MEDIC) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $127,820.00 and $2,639.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 73.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000182 BTC.

AllSafe (SAFE) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 259,656,076 coins and its circulating supply is 259,655,639 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

