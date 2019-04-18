Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 384.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,125 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.5% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.92.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $257.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $110.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.83 and a 1 year high of $282.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 19,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $5,017,168.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,506,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,124. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/mcrae-capital-management-inc-increases-holdings-in-thermo-fisher-scientific-inc-tmo.html.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.