Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for NV5 Global (NVEE)

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $93.00.

“Based on NVEE acquisitions and a potential increase in administrative costs as a percent of revenue after acquisitions, we decrease our 2019 GAAP EPS forecast to $2.63 (from $2.78) and our 2020 GAAP EPS to $3.47 (from $3.56).”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NVEE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Singular Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $59.85 on Monday. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $96.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $758.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $115.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 9,750 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $591,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,464.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 40,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $2,394,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,864,871.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 410.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.