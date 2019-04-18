MASTERNET (MASH) Achieves Market Cap of $28,863.00

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded down 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 18th. In the last week, MASTERNET has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar. MASTERNET has a market cap of $28,863.00 and $437.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASTERNET token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00398885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002226 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.01104872 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00212846 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00001625 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000135 BTC.

MASTERNET Token Profile

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH . The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MASTERNET is akasicglobal.io

Buying and Selling MASTERNET

MASTERNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASTERNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASTERNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

