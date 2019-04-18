Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,720,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 715,691 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.0% of Fmr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,493,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $221.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $242.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.48.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total value of $1,993,158.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,386.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total transaction of $13,917,172.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,670,492.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,716 shares of company stock valued at $22,428,540 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $241.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $246.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $170.65 and a 1 year high of $241.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 39.19% and a return on equity of 122.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/mastercard-inc-ma-shares-bought-by-fmr-llc.html.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.