Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Takes $31,000 Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 15,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $961,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $65.56 on Thursday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $70.68.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/massey-quick-simon-co-llc-takes-31000-position-in-ishares-global-financials-etf-ixg.html.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.