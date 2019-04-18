Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Takes $26,000 Position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (EWP)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWP. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. HRT Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 72.3% in the third quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,310,000.

Shares of EWP opened at $30.05 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12-month low of $25.95 and a 12-month high of $34.03.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

