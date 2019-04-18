Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHK. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1,081.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ngp Energy Capital Management, sold 5,913,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $19,456,191.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHK opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.44.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 58.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHK shares. Bank of America cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.01.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/massey-quick-simon-co-llc-acquires-new-holdings-in-chesapeake-energy-co-chk.html.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.