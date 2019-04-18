Marianne Lake Sells 115,415 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CFO Marianne Lake sold 115,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $12,666,796.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of JPM opened at $114.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 24.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. HRT Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 157.3% in the second quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. SP Asset Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 107,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $161,331,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy jpm” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

