Marathon Petroleum (MPC) PT Lowered to $82.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Macquarie began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.18 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Standpoint Research began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They set an accumulate rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.24.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $60.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $54.29 and a 1-year high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Gary R. Heminger sold 187,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $12,164,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,166 shares in the company, valued at $28,220,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

