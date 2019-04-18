Marathon Capital Management Has $867,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Marathon Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $235,675.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 64,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,105,711.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,094,632 shares of company stock worth $87,840,652 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $73.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $207.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 36.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

